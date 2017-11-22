Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 22)

Clint Cooper

Ronald Anderson

Tuesday night at 10:00 Paris Police arrested Ronald Anderson, 33, in the ten block of NW 30th. Officer knew Anderson had two outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child. They stemmed from a report received on the fourth of October when someone reported allegations that he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17 on more than one occasion.

Tuesday afternoon officers responded to the local hospital on a report of a shooting. A 20-year-old male was handling a firearm when the firearm accidentally discharged. The round penetrated the handler’s finger and then struck another 20-year-old man in the shoulder. Neither injury was life-threatening. The incident reportedly occurred in the 500 block of NE 2nd.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Nov 22).

