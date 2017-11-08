Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 8)

Michael York

Tuesday morning Paris Police arrested Michael York, 36, at the parole office for an outstanding warrant violation.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Deshong Drive in regards to a theft. Two known suspects committed robbery by deception at three previous times.

Tuesday afternoon after 2:15 officers responded to the 300 block of E Provine in regards to a robbery. An unknown black male approached the complainant and asked for money. The complainant refused to give the suspect money and was then allegedly punched in the head by the suspect. Reportedly the person took a small amount of cash from the victim and then fled the scene.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Nov 8).