Paris Police worked a burglary at a residence in the 100 block of NE 14th St Tuesday afternoon before 3:00. The complainant was unable to determine if anything was missing at the time of the report.

Officers arrested Jimmy Lewis Perkins, 52, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant at the Paris District Parole Office. Perkins is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Oct 24).