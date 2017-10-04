Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 4)

Glenn Rosson

Tuesday before 11:00 pm Paris Police worked a possible DWI in the 1800 block of W. Henderson. They found a red Chevrolet car sitting on top of a culvert. A witness stated that the driver, Glenn Rosson, 31, had fled and left a child under the age of 14 in the vehicle. Officers found Rosson at his residence and arrested him. They charged Rosson with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, abandoning a child, and an accident involving the child sustaining minor injuries.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Oct 4).