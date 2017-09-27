Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 27)

Tuesday morning Paris Police responded to a complaint of damaged locks on two gas pumps. They discovered that someone had placed credit card skimmers inside the pumps. The pumps were in the 2500 block of N. Main.

Dustin Taylor

Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested Dustin Taylor, 26, on a warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt. (Correction made)

The Department worked a fraud complaint after an unknown suspect used a person’s debit card to purchase items in Minnesota.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested one over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Sep 27).