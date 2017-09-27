cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess-Header Banner

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 27)

6 hours ago News, Paris News

Tuesday morning Paris Police responded to a complaint of damaged locks on two gas pumps. They discovered that someone had placed credit card skimmers inside the pumps. The pumps were in the 2500 block of N. Main.

Dustin Taylor

Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested Dustin Taylor, 26, on a warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt. (Correction made)

The Department worked a fraud complaint after an unknown suspect used a person’s debit card to purchase items in Minnesota.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested one over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Sep 27).

suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     