Paris Police Report Friday Morning

Douglas Fenske / Angela Collins

Thursday evening after 6:15 Paris Police arrested Angela Collins, 40, and Douglas Fenske, 44, after a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Lamar Ave. Officers found a bag containing methamphetamine their vehicle.

Cody Moore

Last night around 8:45 officers responded to the 300 block of NE 27th in regards to a disturbance. Allegedly Cody Moore, 24, had assaulted his girlfriend by hitting her and throwing her to the ground and then choking her. Officers placed Moore under arrest for assault family/household member by impeding breath.

Police worked another burglary of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Castlegate. An unknown suspect entered the complainant’s vehicle and took a 9mm handgun.

Just before 10:30 last night, officers responded to the 400 block of NE 10th in regards to a burglary of a residence. An unknown suspect entered the house and took a television.

Officers were told that a known suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 bill to the complainant during a cash transaction on the Loop. Contact could not be made with the suspect at the time the report was taken.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on June 23, 2017.