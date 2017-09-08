Paris Police Report Friday Sep 8

Violet Gillean | Juan Ramos

Thursday evening just after 6:00 Paris Police responded to the 1200 block of SE 15th in regards to a warrant arrest. Officers arrested Violet Gillean, age 27. It was after she told officers that Juan Ramos, 35, had left out the back door. Officers located Ramos hiding in residence. He had an outstanding warrant for assault-family violence. They arrested Gillean for hindering apprehension.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 on Friday (Sep 8).