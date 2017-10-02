Paris Police Report Monday October 2

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of SE 6th and made contact with 29-year-old Matthew Raper. He was arrested on an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant for an accident involving injury as well as several misdemeanors.

Officers responded to the 500 block of NE 6th in Paris to investigate the burglary of a habitation. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had forced entry into the residence and taken several tools including a circular saw and a drill.

Paris police are investigating a forgery that was reported at a business in Town Center Mall in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave, Officers were told that an unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at that location on a previous date.