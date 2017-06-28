Paris Police Report Thursday June 29th

Charles Dockins

Tuesday morning Paris Police observed Charles Dockins, 55, in the 500 block of Deshong Drive and later arrested him for possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant.

Billy Hayden

Officers arrested Billy Hayden, 30, after a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Washington. Hayden had two outstanding warrants out of Lamar County for forgery of a financial instrument.

Shandie Ayers

Tuesday afternoon around 1:00 Paris Police arrested Shandie Ayers, 32, on an outstanding felony warrant to revoke probation at the probation office. They also charged Ayers with another outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Coral

Tuesday evening before 7:00 officers worked a disturbance in the 2500 block of N Main. Police arrested Mark Coral, 22, on an outstanding parole violation warrant and a misdemeanor warrant out of Hidalgo County.

Roxanne Huber

Around 10:30 Tuesday night officers responded to the 2100 block of S Church in regards to a public intoxication complaint. They arrested Roxanne Huber, 58, who was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Paris Police worked a burglary complaint in the 3300 block of NE Loop 286. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the building. At the time of the report, there was no information as to what if anything was missing.

Paris Police responded to 112 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jun 28).