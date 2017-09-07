Paris Police Report Thursday Sept. 7

Paris Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of NE 6th. Officers say that an unknown suspect had entered the residence while the tenants were away and took several items including two televisions.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken a tan 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police are continuing their investigation into the theft of 53 cell phones from the Walmart. The suspects are shown on store video leaving the parking lot in a dark sedan that was without a front license plate. The value of the stolen smart phones was estimated at nearly $40,000.