Paris Police Report Wednesday (Aug 30)

2 hours ago News, Paris News

Corey Gene Edwards

Paris Police arrested Corey Gene Edwards, 26, of Como, after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. The officer found Edwards in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Edwards is in Lamar County Jail.

Raymond Andrew Parker

Raymond Andrew Parker, 34, of Paris, was stopped in the 3500blk of FM 1497 for speeding. The officer arrested Parker for intoxication. Parker also had at least two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and police enhanced his charge to a felony. Parker is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday (Aug 29).

 

