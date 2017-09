Tuesday morning after 7:00 Paris Police responded to a burglary complaint in the 500 block of NE 6th. An unknown suspect had entered the residence while the tenants were away and took several items including two televisions.

Police worked another theft involving a vehicle in the 3200 block of NE Loop 286. An unknown suspect had taken a tan 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Sep 6).