Paris Police Report Wednesday Sept. 6

Paris Police made contact with 31-year-old Gerald Bridgers in the 1900 block of E Cherry after learning that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for bond surrender and a misdemeanor.

Paris Police responded to an alleged assault in the 2600 block of Clarksville Street and made contact with 45-year-old Sheri Ross. Officers say she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and scratched an officer who was attempting to arrest her. Ross charged with assault on a public servant and a misdemeanor.

Paris Police is investigating a theft complaint that occurred at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers were told that an employee had taken money from the business. The case is being investigated as a theft of property between $2500 and $30,000. No dates were provided as to when the alleged theft occurred.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Ave in regards to a theft complaint. Officers were told that two unknown black males had broken into a storage cabinet and display case and stole numerous cell phones.