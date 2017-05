The Paris Police Department is warning residents about a scam that surfaced Sunday morning involving a sticker that had been placed on a vehicle in southeast Paris. The orange sticker looks like a 48-hour notification of a tow sticker, but the printed portion shows it to be from the Dallas County Department of Investigations. However, there is no Dallas County Department of Investigations. The scam is an attempt to obtain personal information, and has also been linked to a repo scam.