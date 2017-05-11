Paris-Red River Crimestoppers

Paris Police are looking for Joshua Eugene Smith. He has two outstanding felony warrants. One is for burglary of a habitation, and the other is a motion to revoke for assault on a public servant.

Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of this man. If you know where police can find him, you are urged to give that information to the Paris Police Department. If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information

that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, and you will remain anonymous.

Persons with information about this, or any other felony crime can contact Crime Stoppers four different ways, 24 hours a day- seven days a week and remain anonymous…

Lamar County Crime Stoppers

P.O. Box 1533 Paris, TX 75461

Tips line: (903)785-tips

Office: (903)737-4111

www.785tips.com

1. By phone at (903)427-TIPS (8477)

2. By going online and logging onto www.785-tips.com and submitting a tip. There,

persons can also get more information about other featured crimes.

3. By logging on to www.p3tips.com

4. And with a smart phone by downloading the mobile app; “P3 Tips”. Visit our

website for details.

Lamar County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any

source other than calls to its program. You may call Lamar County Crime Stoppers by any methods mentioned above.