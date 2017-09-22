Paris Regional Medical Center Announces New Chief Operating Officer



Paris Regional Medical Center announces that it has named Scott

Avery, MA,MS as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), with his first day on September 18th. Scott Avery is an Army Veteran and a retired Colonel with 29 years of service to our Nation.

“Paris Regional is delighted to welcome Scott Avery as our COO.” said Steve Hyde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Paris Regional Medical Center. “Scott’s extensive healthcare experience, and military background,

provide a unique mix of qualities that will lend itself nicely into the current needs our facility requires to improve care for our patients and meet the growing demand of healthcare in Paris.” Avery’s healthcare experience spans a vast list of contributions accumulated nearly three decades as ahealthcare professional. His list of attributes includes knowledge in Hospital Operations, Strategic Planning, Provider Relations, Process Improvement and Program Evaluation.

He’s held positions in several military hospital facilities with professional highlights including the following:

 Served as the Commander and CEO of Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning, GA

 Managed Operational Requirements during two assignments as a Regional VP and COO of the

Western Regional Medical Command at Ft Lewis, Washington and subsequently at Regional

Health Command Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

 Scott has deployed multiple times across the globe including four tours in Iraq leading

healthcare teams, hospitals and hospital systems providing care to our wounded service members.

Scott most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Regional Health

Command Pacific (Honolulu, HI) and is proud to make Paris home for his wife and three children. Avery has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington (Seattle,WA), a Master of Arts and

Sciences from Combined Arms Service Staff College (Fort Leavenworth, KS) and a Masters of Arts in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Navy War College (Newport, RI).

To learn more about Paris Regional Medical Center and its services, visit parisregionalmedical.com