Paris Regional Medical Center Makes United Way Donation

News Paris News
Eric Kaufman

 

The Paris Regional Medical Center Team raised more than $23,000.00 as part of its 2017 United Way Campaign, which is $6,000.00 more than 2016 donations. Team Members pledged donations, but, in the spirit of keeping it creative, hosted other events including a pumpkin decorating contest to help raise funds. The official check was presented on behalf of all PRMC donors by James Hall, Food Services Director PRMC; Steve Hyde, CEO PRMC, and Keri Amis, Director of Business Development PRMC to Jenny Wilson, United Way of Lamar County Executive Director.

