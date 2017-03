The Paris Sanitation department is opening its composting center tomorrow. Tree limbs up to 18 inches in diameter can be dropped off. Mulch is also available. The site is located at 705 Field Road and will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. as well as Wednesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.