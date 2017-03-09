Paris Schools Celebrate Texas Public Schools Week

The week-long celebration offers a meaningful way to showcase the many educational opportunities given to more than four million students attending Texas Public Schools.

Students and parents enjoy lunching together at Justiss Elementary. Parents eat lunch with their students and visit the campus to celebrate Texas Public Schools Week! (Left) Santiago Barragan enjoys lunch with his mother, Guadalupe González, and friend, Jorge Villegas. (Right) Christie Moody enjoys lunch with her niece, Justiss 1st grader, Jocelyn Tovar.

Activities scheduled for the remainder of Texas Public Schools Week include:

Thursday: Parents and visitors are invited to lunch with 3rd graders at Justiss Elementary and Aikin Elementary. Classes of Gallegos and Miller celebrate with line dances at 11 a.m. Aikin hosts the 2nd Grade Texas Music Extravaganza at 6 p.m. in the Weger Auditorium at PJH.

Friday: Parents and visitors are invited to lunch with 4th graders at Justiss and Aikin. Justiss will host a Texas Assembly and Rise Up Assembly. It’s Cowboy Up—Wild West Friday!