Paris police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding Zacchae’us McDonald, a suspect in Monday’s shooting in the 600 block of Grove Street. He’s wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon. If you know where he is 903-754-6688 or 903-785 TIPS. You don’t have to give your name, and you could be eligible for a reward.