Paris students earn perfect score in WordMasters Challenge

Three Paris ISD students earned a perfect score in a national language arts competition that includes more than 150,000 students. Only 116 fourth-graders nationwide achieved this accomplishment.

The WordMasters Challenge consists of three meets that are held during the school year.

Three Aikin Elementary School students, Cate Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame and Olivia Fitzgerald, earned perfect scores at the second meet. Justiss Elementary student, Oscar Alamilla, also achieved outstanding results at the meet. The students were coached by teacher Tammy King.

The WordMasters Challenge tests students’ critical thinking skills, which encourages students to become familiar with a set of new words that are above their grade level, and then challenges them to use those words in complete analogies.

The challenge is the nation’s longest-running language arts competition for students in grades 3-8.