Paris Students Earn Spot On US Team

PHS student earns spot on US Team for World Age Group Competition

Paris High School sophomore Logan Gilbert has been selected to represent Team USA at the 2017 Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Competition held in Sofia, Bulgaria, during Thanksgiving break. Rylee Chapman from Chisum High School was also selected. Their coaches, Bill and Lisa Gandy of Texas Tumbling & Trampoline, will coach.

Please wish them good luck at Worlds and honor them with a Send-Off Parade on Thursday (Nov 9) at 7:00 pm in Downtown Paris.