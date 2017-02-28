Paris Students In Region VII Science Fair



Paris ISD Students win honors at Region 8 Science Fair

Justiss, Crockett and Paris Junior students competed in the Region 8 Science Fair hosted by the Education Service Center in Pittsburg on February 2.

Paris ISD students won one 1st place award and two 2nd place awards. All first through third place award winning students in grades 5-8 advance to the East Texas Regional Science Fair (ETRSF). The ETRSF is an International Science and Engineering Fair sanctioned event.

The following student completed in the science fair: Justiss: Mario Farfan, Carmello Williams, and Melissa Streety; Crockett: Richard Garett, Jaxon Bell, Johnessa Gaffney, Issac Wear, Jordyn Anthony, Aaron Farren, Tate Moody, and Brisa Azcue; Paris Junior High School: Lindley Loughmiller, Hana Syed, Ava Hutchings, Jack Hoog, Alysabeth Andoe, Allyssa Standifer, Nicole Tijerina, and Ryan Tijerina.

The following students took top honors in their categories for their respective grades:

GRADE | NAME | AWARD | SCHOOL

7 | Hana Syed | 1st Place Chemical/Physical | Paris Junior Hig

Overall Science Fair Winner

7 | Jack Hoog | 2nd Place Biological | Paris Junior High

8 | Nicole Tijerina | 2nd Place Biological | Paris Junior High