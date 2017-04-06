Paris Students Participate In State Bowl

Paris ISD students to participate in the Texas Future Problem

Solving Program’s State Bowl

A record number of eighty-five (85) Paris Independent School District students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving program’s State Bowl in Austin on April 7-9.

Crockett Intermediate School’s community problem-solving team Project Home Alone was named the Texas Grand Champion. The team automatically advances to compete at the International Competition at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, June – 11. They will present their winning project at the State Bowl, and the students will represent Texas throughout the International Competition. Team members are sixth-graders Carter Benson, Makina Cass, Brody Holleman, Madison Jeffus, Ana Lehenbauer, Madison Meyer, and Abby Perry. Debb Fleming coaches them.

In Scenario Writing, four students advance to the International Scenario Writing Competition. Paris High School students Zain Syed and Shelby Wilson placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Senior Division. Sandra Storm is their coach. Paris Junior High’s Davis Green placed 2nd in the Middle Division. Brent Wilburn is his coach. Madeline Green placed 2nd in the Junior Division. Debb Fleming coaches Madeline at Crockett Intermediate School. Each of these students will present a movie trailer and a storyboard about their Scenario at the TFPS program’s State Bowl.

In Team Problem Solving, nine teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12), five in the Middle Division (grades 7-9), four in the Junior Division (grades 4-6), and one in the NOVICE Junior Division (grade 4) won bids to compete. One student will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Senior Division.



Paris High School

Front row: Abby Cannon, Kaitlynn Hutchins, Ansley Downs, Sarah Bloodworth, Reagan Stone, Deagan Dingman, Carol Anne Starnes, Akeirria Garvin, Hannah England, Kira McFadden, Claire Brown, Grace Brown, Taylor White, Mollie Clement, Makayla Brown Middle row: Brendan Henry, Dixon Grossnickle, Emma Napier, Axeel Rodriguez, Adryan McGuire, Miracle Valenzuela, Evan De la Garza, Zachary De la Garza, Darius Ellis, Graham Bain, Hunter Rogers, Reagan Benson, Arleigh White, Allie Beth Gottshalk, Lindi Hamner, Codi Clark, Dextiny Patrick, Jaylen Smith Back row: Garrett Wilson, Sam Cannon, Will Elliott, Josh Robinson, Anthony Pierotti, Lucas Grossnickle, Zain Syed Not pictured: Shelby Wilson, Lilly Lewis, Keshauwn Ellis, Drew Bush, Ben Lassiter

Paris Junior High

Front row: Sidney Fierson, Cheyann Phillips, Aubry Scott Middle row: Hana Syed, Celeste Novick, Braeden Tabangcora, Teddy Hubbard, Kaiya Gilbreath, Ava Lassiter Back row: Elliott Fasken, Clairah White, Nicole Tijerina, Ashlyn Callihan, Davis Green, Alaina White, Shannon White Not pictured: Melody Lehenbauer

Crockett Intermediate School

Front row: Carter Wall, Anna Lehenbauer, Elise Napier, Anlin Newberry, Grace Lowry, Abby Perry, Shrivya Singh Middle row: Preston Harper, Makina Cass, Madison Jeffus, Chase Lamb, Anderson Bunch, Madeline Green, Mazy Frierson, Coach Debb Fleming Back row: Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Ava Tidwell, Ella Ryan Harper, Sophia Hamer, Madison Meyer

Aikin 4th Grade State qualifiers are Colt Ashby, Luke Lassiter, Chris Perea-Gonzalez and Viktoria Lippincott