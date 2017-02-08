Shumate Banner
Paris Successful At Contests

20 hours ago News, Paris News

Paris1

PHS Winter Guards have been working long hard hours, and it has paid off.

On Jan. 21, both groups brought home 3rd place against very tough competition at James Martin High School. On Feb. 4 in Alvarado, JV brought home 3rd and Varsity brought home 2nd. PHS Winter Guards compete against much larger 6A & 5A high schools from the Dallas –Fort Worth Metroplex as well as schools in Lamar County.

The students compete next in Rockwell, then Coppell and the season concludes in early April.

PHS Color Guard Director is Jared Cronk.

Paris2

