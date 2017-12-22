Paris Trash Pickup And Compost Site Schedule

The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL BE CLOSED on Christmas Day and Tuesday, December 26. Routine collection resumes Thursday, December 28. The Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED on Saturday, December 23.

The City of Paris Sanitation Department WILL pick up trash on Monday, January 1. The Composite Site WILL BE OPEN on Saturday, December 31.

The City of Paris Compost Site WILL BE CLOSED every Saturday during the months of January and February. Normal operations and times will remain for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during the months of January and February.