Travis High School of Choice collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Students (from left) on the front row are Montana McCraw, Stephen Edzards, Trinity Williamson and Savanna Kautezman. In back are Christian Emeyabbi, Dakota Logsdon, Cheyenne Taylor, Hunter Jones, Kooper Helms, and Trevor Bannister.

Travis High School of Choice students and staff are donating requested supplies to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Several boxes of donations will be delivered to Houston later this week.