The utility work on Lamar Avenue in Paris slated for this week has been rescheduled because of weather concerns. The project to repair a storm sewer line in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue will now be held the week of November 6. City crews will modify storm sewer inlets during the first three to four days of this work and will utilize daytime, one-way lane detours. Both lanes will be open to traffic at night.