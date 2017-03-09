Shumate Banner
Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Free Money Check
Morrell banner
Header- Mark Patrick
Hess-Header Banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
cypress basin hospice

Paris Wildcat / Baseball-Relays

5 hours ago Sports

Paris

 

Thursday, 3-9-17

JV Baseball will play at 3:00 pm on Thursday at North Lamar

Friday, 3-10-17
JV Baseball will play at 1:00 on Friday at North Lamar
Saturday, 3-11-17
JV Baseball will play at 9:00 am on Saturday morning at North Lamar
Junior High Wildcat Relays

Thursday (Mar 9)
Gathering begins 3:45 pm
2400 Hundred starts at 4:15 pm
Running Event begins after the 2400 Hundred 5:30 pm

There are four teams including Paris, Denison, North Lamar and Mt Pleasant. There is an entry gate fee of $2.00 for students and $4.00 for adults. Senior citizens are admitted free. The Paris Junior High athletes are looking forward to participating in the track event and we hope to see you.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     