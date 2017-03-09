Paris Wildcat / Baseball-Relays

Thursday, 3-9-17
JV Baseball will play at 3:00 pm on Thursday at North Lamar
Friday, 3-10-17
JV Baseball will play at 1:00 on Friday at North Lamar
Saturday, 3-11-17
JV Baseball will play at 9:00 am on Saturday morning at North Lamar
Junior High Wildcat Relays
Thursday (Mar 9)
Thursday (Mar 9)
Gathering begins 3:45 pm
2400 Hundred starts at 4:15 pm
Running Event begins after the 2400 Hundred 5:30 pm
There are four teams including Paris, Denison, North Lamar and Mt Pleasant. There is an entry gate fee of $2.00 for students and $4.00 for adults. Senior citizens are admitted free. The Paris Junior High athletes are looking forward to participating in the track event and we hope to see you.