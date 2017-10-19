Paris Wildcat Homecoming

Reunions, pep rally, parade, and football game call alumni, students, faculty, and staff to renew friendships and catch the Wildcat Spirit again.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

1:30 p.m. – Distinguished Graduate Awards in PHS Commons Area

3:00 p.m. – Pep Rally in Gymnasium, the King announced

4:00 p.m. – Downtown Parade begins at Market Square

4:30 p.m. – Volleyball vs. North Lamar: Varsity at 4:30 p.m., Freshman, and JV at 5:30 p.m. Pink-Out the Wildcat Gym

7:00 p.m. – Homecoming Queen Coronation at Wildcat Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Football vs. Princeton

Football tickets on sale at PHS Athletic office Wednesday-Friday, October 18-20 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wildcat Spirit Sparkle Sale at Homecoming Game Friday! Stop by and see The Owl staff at their table inside the main gates at Wildcat Stadium at the PHS Homecoming game. We will be set up by 6:30 p.m. Grab a program for $2 and get your face painted with Wildcat spirit designs! * $4 for silver glitter designs * $3 for the navy and white paint designs.

The Paris High School Volleyball Team holds an annual Pink-Out every October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We play North Lamar this Friday starting with Varsity at 4:30 p.m., Freshman, and JV at 5:30 p.m. Wear pink to the game, Pink-Out the Wildcat Gym and support our teams.

