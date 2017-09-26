Paris Wildcats



Wildcat Football Home Game at Wildcat Stadium Friday (Sep 29)!

Time to gather your enthusiasm and cheers for our boys

Tickets for the game are sold all week at the Field House from 7:30 am until 2:00 every day. Student’s tickets are $3.00, and adults are $5.00. At the gate Friday, tickets are $6.00 general admission and $10.00 for reserved. Admitted free are senior citizens, UIL and District pass, teachers and one other with their badge get in free. Paris High School’s Store also is selling tickets! Support the team! Watch and hear our awesome band! It will be a good night for one and all.

Tuesday (Sep 26)

Ladycat Volleyball at Pleasant Grove 4:30/6:00

Thursday (Sep 28)

Wildcat Football (JV-Fr) at Argyle 5:30/7:00

Friday (Sep 29)

Ladycat Volleyball at Paris HIgh Gym against Atlanta, Varsity first 4:30

Wildcat Football vs. Argyle at WIldcat Stadium, 7:30 (Senior Night)

Saturday (Sep 30)

PJH Ladycat Volleyball at Prairiland TBA

After spoiling back to back homecomings, the Wildcats return home Friday night to face the Argyle Eagles. Let’s go Navy and help cheer the Cats on to victory! Paris Chevrolet’s Wildcat Tailgate Party has free hamburgers, tater-tots and drinks with music and fun start at 5:00 at Wildcat Stadium’s parking lot.