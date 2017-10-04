Paris Wildcat’s – Golf

The Paris High Boys and Girls golf teams competed at Paris Golf and Country Club in the Sonic Drive-In Invitational hosted by Paris High School on Monday (Sep 25). The Paris Girls Blue team finished in 1st place with a 490 total led by Riley Bills with a 116. Other scores were Ashlyn Callihan- 120; Grace Woodby- 121; and Emily Eddlemon- 133. The White Team finished 2nd place with a 506. Individual scores were Ansley Downs- 126; Sara Davidson- 129; Grace Perry- 121; and Clairah White- 130.

Paris High Boys finished 3rd with a 358 led by Blaine Hill’s 79. Other scores were: Holden Stone- 85; Tate Lewis- 94; Nick Gentry- 100; Coleman Lewis- 103; Drew Bush- 96; Justin Meredith- 103; Mathew Scott- 100

Both teams competed in the Stinger Invitational at Tanglewood Resort hosted by Denison High. The boys finished 4th place led by Blaine Hill’s 4th place individual 80. The girls placed 3rd. Other results are attached:

Varsity Boys Denison Tanglewood Conditions: Sunny 85 October 2, 2017 5-10 South Wind 9 Teams 48 Players Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores

Lovejoy 332 1 Austyn Reily 72 Pottsboro Pottsboro 334 2 Jackson Nottingham 76 North Lamar Plano East 337 3 Jay Pabin 77 Lovejoy Paris 378 4 Blaine Hill 80 Paris North Lamar 382 5 Travis Humphrey 81 Plano East Denison Black 389 6 Will Fairchild 83 Lovejoy Callisburg 409 Hayden Kent 83 Pottsboro Princeton 414 Cody Williams 83 North Lamar Denison Gold 466 Will Myers 83 Denison Black 10 Garrett Townsend 84 Pottsboro Hunter Peirson 84 Plano East 12 Jonah Barton 85 Lovejoy Jackson Traylor 85 Plano East 14 Matt Welch 87 Lovejoy Tyler Key 87 Plano East Holden Stone 87 Paris 17 Collin Waterhouse 89 Plano East Jacob Dobbs 89 Whitesboro 19 Justin Crisp 90 Callisburg Weston Ludlow 90 Lovejoy 21 Brian Wolfe 91 Lovejoy 22 JD Barnes 95 Pottsboro Logan Bronnenberg 95 Callisburg 24 Hunter Worthy 96 Princeton 25 Brinton Vaughn 98 Denison Black