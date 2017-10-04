Paris Wildcat’s – Golf

The Paris High Boys and Girls golf teams competed at Paris Golf and Country Club in the Sonic Drive-In Invitational hosted by Paris High School on Monday (Sep 25). The Paris Girls Blue team finished in 1st place with a 490 total led by Riley Bills with a 116. Other scores were Ashlyn Callihan- 120; Grace Woodby- 121; and Emily Eddlemon- 133. The White Team finished 2nd place with a 506. Individual scores were Ansley Downs- 126; Sara Davidson- 129; Grace Perry- 121; and Clairah White- 130.
Paris High Boys finished 3rd with a 358 led by Blaine Hill’s 79. Other scores were: Holden Stone- 85; Tate Lewis- 94; Nick Gentry- 100; Coleman Lewis- 103; Drew Bush- 96; Justin Meredith- 103; Mathew Scott- 100
Both teams competed in the Stinger Invitational at Tanglewood Resort hosted by Denison High. The boys finished 4th place led by Blaine Hill’s 4th place individual 80. The girls placed 3rd. Other results are attached:
|
|Varsity Boys
|
|Denison
|Tanglewood
|Conditions: Sunny 85
|October 2, 2017
|5-10 South Wind
|9 Teams 48 Players
|Team Scores
|Top 25 Individual Scores
|Lovejoy
|332
|1
|Austyn Reily
|72
|Pottsboro
|Pottsboro
|334
|2
|Jackson Nottingham
|76
|North Lamar
|Plano East
|337
|3
|Jay Pabin
|77
|Lovejoy
|Paris
|378
|4
|Blaine Hill
|80
|Paris
|North Lamar
|382
|5
|Travis Humphrey
|81
|Plano East
|Denison Black
|389
|6
|Will Fairchild
|83
|Lovejoy
|Callisburg
|409
|Hayden Kent
|83
|Pottsboro
|Princeton
|414
|Cody Williams
|83
|North Lamar
|Denison Gold
|466
|Will Myers
|83
|Denison Black
|10
|Garrett Townsend
|84
|Pottsboro
|Hunter Peirson
|84
|Plano East
|12
|Jonah Barton
|85
|Lovejoy
|Jackson Traylor
|85
|Plano East
|
|14
|Matt Welch
|87
|Lovejoy
|Tyler Key
|87
|Plano East
|Holden Stone
|87
|Paris
|17
|Collin Waterhouse
|89
|Plano East
|Jacob Dobbs
|89
|Whitesboro
|19
|Justin Crisp
|90
|Callisburg
|Weston Ludlow
|90
|Lovejoy
|21
|Brian Wolfe
|91
|Lovejoy
|22
|JD Barnes
|95
|Pottsboro
|Logan Bronnenberg
|95
|Callisburg
|24
|Hunter Worthy
|96
|Princeton
|25
|Brinton Vaughn
|98
|Denison Black
|
|Varsity Girls
|
|Denison
|Tanglewood
|Conditions: Sunny 85
|October 2, 2017
|5-10 South Wind
|3 Team – 24 players
|Team Scores
|Top 25 Individual Scores
|McKinney North
|382
|1
|Sarah Staley
|87
|Princeton
|Pottsboro
|471
|2
|Jordan Bird
|92
|McKinney North
|Paris
|496
|3
|Sophia Garcia
|96
|McKinney North
|Emiley Andereson
|96
|McKinney North
|4
|Peyton Lustik
|98
|McKinney North
|5
|Danielle Garciano
|103
|McKinney North
|Kelly Neidert
|103
|Denison
|8
|Henley Foster
|107
|Pottsboro
|9
|Taylor Drennen
|109
|North Lamar
|10
|Alli Whitley
|110
|North Lamar
|Emily Eddlemon
|110
|Paris
|12
|Hylan Gabeline
|116
|North Lamar
|13
|Marrie Baldwin
|118
|Pottsboro
|
|Riley Bills
|118
|Paris
|15
|Anneliese Martin
|121
|Pottsboro
|16
|Ashlyn Callihan
|123
|Paris
|Nydia Soriano
|123
|Denison
|18
|Laklynn Fulenchek
|125
|Pottsboro
|19
|Sara Davidson
|127
|Paris
|20
|Grace Perry
|128
|Paris
|Ansley Downs
|128
|Paris
|22
|McKenna Downs
|134
|Paris
|23
|Clairah White
|141
|Paris
|24
|Annie Adlof
|147
|Pottsboro