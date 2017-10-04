Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Golf Tournament

Paris Wildcat’s – Golf

3 hours ago Sports

The Paris High Boys and Girls golf teams competed at Paris Golf and Country Club in the Sonic Drive-In Invitational hosted by Paris High School on Monday (Sep 25). The Paris Girls Blue team finished in 1st place with a 490 total led by Riley Bills with a 116. Other scores were Ashlyn Callihan- 120; Grace Woodby- 121; and Emily Eddlemon- 133. The White Team finished 2nd place with a 506. Individual scores were Ansley Downs- 126; Sara Davidson- 129; Grace Perry- 121; and Clairah White- 130.

Paris High Boys finished 3rd with a 358 led by Blaine Hill’s 79. Other scores were: Holden Stone- 85; Tate Lewis- 94; Nick Gentry- 100; Coleman Lewis- 103; Drew Bush- 96; Justin Meredith- 103; Mathew Scott- 100

Both teams competed in the Stinger Invitational at Tanglewood Resort hosted by Denison High. The boys finished 4th place led by Blaine Hill’s 4th place individual 80. The girls placed 3rd. Other results are attached:
 Varsity Boys
Denison
Tanglewood
Conditions:  Sunny 85 October 2, 2017
5-10 South Wind 9 Teams  48 Players
Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores
Lovejoy 332 1 Austyn Reily 72 Pottsboro
Pottsboro 334 2 Jackson Nottingham 76 North Lamar
Plano East 337 3 Jay Pabin 77 Lovejoy
Paris 378 4 Blaine Hill 80 Paris
North Lamar 382 5 Travis Humphrey 81 Plano East
Denison Black 389 6 Will Fairchild 83 Lovejoy
Callisburg 409 Hayden Kent 83 Pottsboro
Princeton 414 Cody Williams 83 North Lamar
Denison Gold 466 Will Myers 83 Denison Black
10 Garrett Townsend 84 Pottsboro
Hunter Peirson 84 Plano East
12 Jonah Barton 85 Lovejoy
Jackson Traylor 85 Plano East
14 Matt Welch 87 Lovejoy
Tyler Key 87 Plano East
Holden Stone 87 Paris
17 Collin Waterhouse 89 Plano East
Jacob Dobbs 89 Whitesboro
19 Justin Crisp 90 Callisburg
Weston Ludlow 90 Lovejoy
21 Brian Wolfe 91 Lovejoy
22 JD Barnes 95 Pottsboro
Logan Bronnenberg 95 Callisburg
24 Hunter Worthy 96 Princeton
25 Brinton Vaughn 98 Denison Black
 Varsity Girls
Denison
Tanglewood
Conditions:  Sunny 85 October 2, 2017
5-10 South Wind 3 Team – 24 players
Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores
McKinney  North 382 1 Sarah Staley 87 Princeton
Pottsboro 471 2 Jordan Bird 92 McKinney  North
Paris 496 3 Sophia Garcia 96 McKinney  North
Emiley Andereson 96 McKinney  North
4 Peyton Lustik 98 McKinney  North
5 Danielle Garciano 103 McKinney  North
Kelly Neidert 103 Denison
8 Henley Foster 107 Pottsboro
9 Taylor Drennen 109 North Lamar
10 Alli Whitley 110 North Lamar
Emily Eddlemon 110 Paris
12 Hylan Gabeline 116 North Lamar
13 Marrie Baldwin 118 Pottsboro
Riley Bills 118 Paris
15 Anneliese Martin 121 Pottsboro
16 Ashlyn Callihan 123 Paris
Nydia Soriano 123 Denison
18 Laklynn Fulenchek 125 Pottsboro
19 Sara Davidson 127 Paris
20 Grace Perry 128 Paris
Ansley Downs 128 Paris
22 McKenna Downs 134 Paris
23 Clairah White 141 Paris
24 Annie Adlof 147 Pottsboro

