Paris Wildcat’s Homecoming Tickets

11 hours ago Sports


Homecoming is two weeks away! Paris vs. Princeton on Friday (Oct 20).

Monday (Oct 9) and all week I will be selling homecoming tickets in the athletic office from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm each day. Student tickets are $3.00, and Adult’s cost $5 with Reserved $10.00. Pleasant get your tickets throughout the week and try not waiting until the last moment. You can also buy tickets the week of homecoming. I am trying to save everyone the hassle of getting them the last minute. You can get them at the School Store before school and during lunch. We are expecting six class reunions that night promising for fun-filled day and night. Out Wildcats are getting ready for playing football. Go Cats, Go!

