Paris Wildcats Honored

Wildcat award winners in the front row from left are J.P. Rojas, Christian Mitchell, Jalon Pipkins, Tyrel McCalester, Dre McKinney, T.D. Williams, Dakoata Payne, Ja’kerion Brown, Matthew Cochran, Cade Blackmon, and Milin Mistry. On the second row are Sahil Prakash, Zain Syed, Josh Robinson, Kobe Savage, X’tavous Young, Jimmy Swindle, Keyton Gilbert, Chandler Aynes, Phillip Sikes, Corey Allen, Zachery Lamb, Seth Hudgins, Samuel Hawkes, and Jacob Ensey
Ladycat award winners in the front row from left are Chandi Helberg, Katy Hall, Tieren Gates, Anahdian Mitchell, Dextiny Patrick, Capri’asha Johnson, Shelby Wilson, and Lindi Hamner. Standing are Reagan Benson, Lilly Lewis, Estephany Balderas, Riley Bills, Sarah Bloodworth, Grace Woodby, Deagan Dingman, Codi Clark, Megan Jameson, Akeirria Garvin, Nichole Hawkes, Jayla Sims, Saya Swain, Jorden Kimble, Tatiana Washington
The Paris Wildcat Athletic Booster Club hosted its annual athletic banquet on May 23 at Love Civic Center.
The top overall awards, the Ladycat of the Year and Wildcat of the Year, were presented.
The Ladycat of the Year Award went to Tieren Gates, and Jalon Pipkins received the Wildcat of the Year Award.
Ladycat Codi Clark and Wildcats Tyrell Tyrel McCalester received the Fighting Heart Award.
Present the Ken Justice Memorial Award was Corey Allen and the David Roberts Memorial Award went to Matt Cochran.
The Booster Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to Wildcat Zachery Lamb and Ladycat Codi Clark.
LADYCAT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Tieren Gates
WILDCAT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Jalon Pipkins
LADYCAT FIGHTING HEART AWARD
Codi Clark
WILDCAT FIGHTING HEART AWARD
Tyrel McCalester
KEN JUSTICE MEMORIAL AWARD
Corey Allen
DAVID ROBERTS MEMORIAL AWARD
Matt Cochran
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Codi Clark
Zachery Lamb
FOOTBALL
CO-MVP:
T.D. Williams & Ja’kerion Brown
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR OF THE YEAR: Zachery Lamb & Mitchell Cole
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dre McKinney
VOLLEYBALL
MVP: Dextiny Patrick
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lindi Hamner
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katy Hall
CROSS COUNTRY
MVP BOYS: Matt Cochran
MVP GIRLS: Lilly Lewis
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVP: Josh Robinson
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Hawkes
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Jalon Pipkins
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVP: Tia Tolbert
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kiaunsha Jackson
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dextiny Patrick
BOYS SOCCER
CO-MVP: Seth Hudgins
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Cade Blackmon & Dakoata Payne
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christian Mitchell
GIRLS SOCCER
CO-MVP: Tieren Gates & Estephany Balderas
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katy Hall & Deagan Dingman
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Anahdian Mitchell & Sarah Bloodworth
POWERLIFTING
CO-MVP BOYS: Travius Bronner & Keiotti Bray
CO-MVP GIRLS: Jorden Kimble & Jayla Sims
GOLF
MVP BOYS: Jacob Ensey
MVP GIRLS: Riley Bills
TENNIS
MVP BOYS: Matt Cochran
MVP GIRLS: Ashlyn Fleming
SOFTBALL
MVP: Saya Swain
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Looney
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Akeirria Garvin
BOYS TRACK
CO-MVP: Montavious McCarty & Kobe Savage
Co-OUTSTANDING RUNNER:
Tyrel McCalester & J.P. Rojas
OUTSTANDING FIELD EVENT: Mitchell Cole
GIRLS TRACK
MVP: Tatiana Washington
OUTSTANDING FIELD EVENT: Grace Woodby
CO-OUTSTANDING RUNNERS: Capri’Asha Johnson & Amagane Hamilton
BASEBALL
MVP: Phillip Sikes
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR OF THE YEAR: Corey Allen
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: X’tavous Young & Chandler Aynes
SWIM
MVP BOYS: Keyton Gilbert
MVP GIRLS: Shelby Wilson
SPORTS MEDICINE
STUDENT TRAINER OF THE
YEAR: Chandi Helberg
STUDENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Milin Mistry
PETE TYSON MEMORIAL AWARD:
Jimmy Swindle
ACADEMIC AWARDS
Freshman Female: Megan Jameson
Freshman Male: Ryan House
Sophomore Female: Nichole Hawkes
Sophomore Male: Sahil Prakash
Junior Female: Reagan Benson
Junior Male: Zain Syed
Senior Female: Shelby Wilson
Senior Male: Matthew Cochran