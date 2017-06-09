Paris Wildcats Honored



Wildcat award winners in the front row from left are J.P. Rojas, Christian Mitchell, Jalon Pipkins, Tyrel McCalester, Dre McKinney, T.D. Williams, Dakoata Payne, Ja’kerion Brown, Matthew Cochran, Cade Blackmon, and Milin Mistry. On the second row are Sahil Prakash, Zain Syed, Josh Robinson, Kobe Savage, X’tavous Young, Jimmy Swindle, Keyton Gilbert, Chandler Aynes, Phillip Sikes, Corey Allen, Zachery Lamb, Seth Hudgins, Samuel Hawkes, and Jacob Ensey



Ladycat award winners in the front row from left are Chandi Helberg, Katy Hall, Tieren Gates, Anahdian Mitchell, Dextiny Patrick, Capri’asha Johnson, Shelby Wilson, and Lindi Hamner. Standing are Reagan Benson, Lilly Lewis, Estephany Balderas, Riley Bills, Sarah Bloodworth, Grace Woodby, Deagan Dingman, Codi Clark, Megan Jameson, Akeirria Garvin, Nichole Hawkes, Jayla Sims, Saya Swain, Jorden Kimble, Tatiana Washington

The Paris Wildcat Athletic Booster Club hosted its annual athletic banquet on May 23 at Love Civic Center.

The top overall awards, the Ladycat of the Year and Wildcat of the Year, were presented.

The Ladycat of the Year Award went to Tieren Gates, and Jalon Pipkins received the Wildcat of the Year Award.

Ladycat Codi Clark and Wildcats Tyrell Tyrel McCalester received the Fighting Heart Award.

Present the Ken Justice Memorial Award was Corey Allen and the David Roberts Memorial Award went to Matt Cochran.

The Booster Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to Wildcat Zachery Lamb and Ladycat Codi Clark.

LADYCAT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Tieren Gates

WILDCAT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Jalon Pipkins

LADYCAT FIGHTING HEART AWARD

Codi Clark

WILDCAT FIGHTING HEART AWARD

Tyrel McCalester

KEN JUSTICE MEMORIAL AWARD

Corey Allen

DAVID ROBERTS MEMORIAL AWARD

Matt Cochran

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Codi Clark

Zachery Lamb

FOOTBALL

CO-MVP:

T.D. Williams & Ja’kerion Brown

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR OF THE YEAR: Zachery Lamb & Mitchell Cole

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dre McKinney

VOLLEYBALL

MVP: Dextiny Patrick

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lindi Hamner

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katy Hall

CROSS COUNTRY

MVP BOYS: Matt Cochran

MVP GIRLS: Lilly Lewis

BOYS BASKETBALL

MVP: Josh Robinson

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Hawkes

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Jalon Pipkins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVP: Tia Tolbert

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kiaunsha Jackson

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dextiny Patrick

BOYS SOCCER

CO-MVP: Seth Hudgins

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Cade Blackmon & Dakoata Payne

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Christian Mitchell

GIRLS SOCCER

CO-MVP: Tieren Gates & Estephany Balderas

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katy Hall & Deagan Dingman

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Anahdian Mitchell & Sarah Bloodworth

POWERLIFTING

CO-MVP BOYS: Travius Bronner & Keiotti Bray

CO-MVP GIRLS: Jorden Kimble & Jayla Sims

GOLF

MVP BOYS: Jacob Ensey

MVP GIRLS: Riley Bills

TENNIS

MVP BOYS: Matt Cochran

MVP GIRLS: Ashlyn Fleming

SOFTBALL

MVP: Saya Swain

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Looney

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Akeirria Garvin

BOYS TRACK

CO-MVP: Montavious McCarty & Kobe Savage

Co-OUTSTANDING RUNNER:

Tyrel McCalester & J.P. Rojas

OUTSTANDING FIELD EVENT: Mitchell Cole

GIRLS TRACK

MVP: Tatiana Washington

OUTSTANDING FIELD EVENT: Grace Woodby

CO-OUTSTANDING RUNNERS: Capri’Asha Johnson & Amagane Hamilton

BASEBALL

MVP: Phillip Sikes

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR OF THE YEAR: Corey Allen

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: X’tavous Young & Chandler Aynes

SWIM

MVP BOYS: Keyton Gilbert

MVP GIRLS: Shelby Wilson

SPORTS MEDICINE

STUDENT TRAINER OF THE

YEAR: Chandi Helberg

STUDENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Milin Mistry

PETE TYSON MEMORIAL AWARD:

Jimmy Swindle

ACADEMIC AWARDS

Freshman Female: Megan Jameson

Freshman Male: Ryan House

Sophomore Female: Nichole Hawkes

Sophomore Male: Sahil Prakash

Junior Female: Reagan Benson

Junior Male: Zain Syed

Senior Female: Shelby Wilson

Senior Male: Matthew Cochran