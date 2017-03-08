Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Paris Wildcats Need Helpers

Paris

 

The Paris Wildcat Booster Club is responsible for running concessions for the Junior High track meet this Thursday at Wildcat Stadium. Many of you stepped up big and helped us with the Powerlifting Meet concessions a couple of weeks ago. If you were not able to work last time, maybe you could help us out this week. I am in need of workers for the following times this Thursday:

3:00-4:30 pm (3 people)
4:30-6:30 pm (1 person)
8:30-10:00 pm (2 people)

Let me know if you can work. Thanks.
Stephen Walker
Wildcat Athletic Booster Club

