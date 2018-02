Wet field conditions canceled Paris’ JV Baseball Scrimmage for tonight on the Hill.

Tennis Results for Second-Annual Wildcat Classic Tennis Tournament

JV

Luke Gibbons/Rodrigo Ramirez- 2nd Boys Double

Varsity

Gabe Allen/Regan Benson- 1st Mixed Doubles

Sahil Prakash- 2nd Boys Singles

Ramiro Ramirez-1st in Boys Singles Consolation

Allyssa Standifer/ Ryan Tijerina- 1st Consolation Mixed Doubles