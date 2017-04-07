Paris Woman Reports She Was Attacked at Trail de Paris

Paris Police received a report of a woman lying on the Trail de Paris. The investigation led officers to to believe that the victim was grabbed from behind by an unknown man in the 2400 block of the Trail. The complainant’s next recollection was being at another location on the Trail. The complainant advised that she was not sexually assaulted but complained of pain to her back and left ankle. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark gray shirt, light gray denim pants, and blue shoes. Anyone who witnessed any portion of this incident should contact the PD as soon as possible. The investigation is ongoing.