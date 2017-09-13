Lions Club Header
Parker Fifth Graders Raise Money for Sky Ranch

Aaron Parker Elementary fifth graders held a hot dog fundraiser at Atwoods to help raise money for their trip to Sky Ranch in the spring. Students, teachers, and parents served hot dogs, desserts, and drinks that brought in $1,300.

Sky Ranch, located in the Piney Woods of East Texas, is a three-day two-night outdoor education curriculum that provides multiple learning tracks for science, history, and team building/leadership. The curriculum, which is delivered by energetic and entertaining instructional staff, is both interesting and fun and designed to address the current TEKS.

Among the fifth graders that helped raise money beginning left are Jera RutherfordRyder Anderson, parent Jessica Galvano serving Catalina Nava, and Braxton Bates.

