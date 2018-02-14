Paul Pewitt Welcomes Motivational Speaker

Paul Pewitt High School and Teens in the Driver Seat Welcome Motivational Speaker Tyson Dever

(Naples, TX) The Teens in the Driver Seat® (TDS) team will be hosting Tyson Dever, a motivational speaker, Wednesday (Feb 21) at 9:00 am.

TDS, a peer-to-peer program focusing on the prevention of teen motor vehicle crashes—the leading cause of injury and death for teens in the United States—helps students learn about the risks they face behind the wheel and supports them in spreading safe driving messages to their school and community.

This year, TDS has partnered with Tyson Dever to offer an experience to inspire and motivate teens to understand the importance of driving without distractions and to inspire others to do the same. Tyson survived a car crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down. On that day, Tyson was hit by a distracted driver and lost his ability to walk. Life as he knew it changed forever. What Tyson gained was a desire to inspire people to live life to its fullest and help others overcome any obstacles they might face. Tyson has motivated thousands of students around the country. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About Teens in the Driver Seat®:

Started in 2002, Teens in the Driver Seat is a peer-to-peer safety program that educates teens about the top five dangers of teen driving – driving at night; speeding and street racing; distractions, such as cell phones and teen passengers; not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol/drug use. Thanks to funding from the Texas Department of Transportation and State Farm, program resources, and technical support are available at no cost to schools in Texas. For more information, please visit http://t-driver.com.

About Tyson Dever:

Tyson Dever is a world-class speaker and graduate of Texas State University-San Marcos who now resides in the Austin area. Stemming from a car accident that left him paralyzed at the waist, his high energy keynote presentation will bring you to tears but leave you more determined than ever before.

Tyson’s background as a speaker, teacher, and coach gives him an unparalleled connection with his audience. His drive to live life to the fullest has inspired numerous groups to understand that quitting is not an option.