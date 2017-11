North Lamar ISD recently presented a $750 check to the Texas Oncology Patient Foundation. The money was raised by contributions accumulated from North Lamar’s ‘Jean Week’ where staff pays to wear jeans for the week with the proceeds going to help others in the community. Tammy McGuire, North Lamar representative and brain-child of the monthly jean week drive, delivered the donation to Ewell Byrd, Practice Director, who accepted on behalf of Texas Oncology.