PCT To Present “Of Mice And Men”

Paris Community Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of John Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ on February 2 at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Downtown Paris.

Adapted by Steinbeck from his 1937 novel of the same name, the play tells the story of George, an affable migrant farm worker, and Lennie, a towering simple-minded pleasantly humble young man. They are bound by George’s devotion and Lennie’s “pathetic helplessness,” George’s guardianship keeps Lennie out of trouble, but we soon see this is a slippery slope. Lennie’s displays of love result in several deaths ranging from mice and puppies to a beautiful woman. Eventually, in the face of a lynch mob, George kills Lennie to put him out of his misery.

The production is being directed by PCT Managing Director, Joshua Maxwell, who is well known to PCT audiences for both his onstage talent and direction and design. “Steinbeck is arguably one of the greatest writers to ever come out of America,” says Maxwell. “He had this unique ability to hold a mirror to the world he was living in—and that just happened to be the trying time when the Depression was starting to show signs of the end, and WW2 hadn’t yet started. It was just before the start of when the Civil Rights Movement and Gender Equality came to the forefront of American life. His work gives us a glimpse of the world that lead to those movements. Almost everyone reads Of Mice and Men in school, but seeing it live on stage is a unique experience you won’t forget.”

The Cast includes several newcomers to the PCT family as well as those who are familiar. George is being played by Olen Cox of Hugo; Lenny is Joey Renfro of Paris; Candy, Steven Jeffrey of Arthur City; The Boss is Gary O’Connor of Powderly; Curley, Hunter Rogers of Paris; Slim is Steven Pyles of Paris; Carlson is Scott Felion of Paris; Whit is Samantha Griffin of Hugo; Curley’s Wife, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson of Paris; and Ranch Hand, Kat Tillman of Detroit. Costume Design and Stage Management is being done by Paula Vaughan; Set Design by Sarah Stogner-Dickinson. The Play is being underwritten by Ameriprise Financial and Texas Oncology with funding in part from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Performances begin on February 2 and run through February 11, Friday–Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 pm and Sunday performances begin at 2:30 pm. The theater opens 30 minutes prior to show time. The Box Office is open at the Brown Centre for the Performing Arts, 115 Clarksville Street, Tuesday–Friday from 10-3 for reservations and information