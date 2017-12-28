PCT’s New Year’s Eve Event Posponed

Paris Community Theatre (PCT) will postpone the Murder at the Gatsby Speakeasy scheduled for Sunday December 31, 2017 due to the threat of inclement weather. The Murder Mystery will be rescheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2018. The Board of Directors regrets this announcement however, believes it is in the best interest of New Year’s Eve partygoers to reschedule the event. PCT appreciates the sponsorship of David House Jewelry for this production, as well as Angeli Hartliep for sponsoring our open bar. This 1920’s Prohibition-style bash will be held at The Loft at 123 and catered by TFT Catering.