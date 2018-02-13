PE Wallace Participates In UIL Meet

P.E. Wallace Participates at Middle School UIL Meet

Photo: the P.E. Wallace Academic UIL Team

P.E. Wallace Middle School sixth-graders competed at the District 16-5A Middle School UIL meet in Hallsville last week and brought home the third place Sweepstakes Trophy. The Wallace students also had two1st place teams, two-second place teams, and four third-place teams. The 48 students who attended also brought different medals and ribbons back to Mt. Pleasant.

For the 12th year in a row, the Sixth-Grade Music Memory Team walked away with first-place. This year’s team includes Destiny Gonzalez, Kayla Jackson, Orion Senence, and Joseph Tolentino. Music teacher Sheri Sullivan is their coach. Gonzalez placed second, Jackson and Senence tied for third, and Tolentino placed fourth.

The Listening Team also placed first. The Team is made up of Brayden Basaluda, Miguel Colon, and Makhi Grant. Colon placed second, and Grant placed third.

The Chess Problem Solving and Science Teams each earned second-place spots. Yalit Mata, Esteven Perez, and Luis Salinas make up the Chess Problem Solving team. Perez placed second, and Mata placed third.

The Science team is made up of Ella Cross, Tony Fleming, and Luke Muskrat. Cross and Muskrat ties for second and Fleming placed fourth.

The Art, Calculator, Dictionary Skills, and Maps, Graphs and Charts Teams all placed third at the Meet.

The Art Team is made up of Caleb Cunningham, Colton Jaggers, Payton Love, Alex Ochoa and Robert Organista.

Clinton DeBord, Drew Dyke, and Luke Muskrat make up the Calculator Team. Muskrat tied for third-place.

The Dictionary Skills Team consists of Payton Love, Eva Salas and Katherine Thompson who placed sixth. Fatima Villalva attended as an alternate and was prepared to compete if needed.

Karson Brown, Emma Forgy, and Nathaniel Martinez are members of the third-place Maps, Graphs, and Charts Team. Martinez placed fourth.

Other participants and medals include:

Mathematics: Mea Banda, Jason Barrientos, Jacob Carr

Number Sense: Mea Banda, Xavier Dawyot, Cecilia Phan

Poetry Oral Reading: Brianna Davis, Kennedy Ebarb (fourth-place), Aaliyah Traylor (sixth-place)

Prose Oral Reading: Kaylee Connally (second-place), Yvette Cruz (fifth-place), Sonia Sustaita

Ready Writing: Sophia Greco (first-place), Angelica Hernandez (third-place), Amariya Miller (sixth-place)

Social Studies: Anna Faith Bird, Emma Forgy, Hope Powell

Spelling: Sophia Greco (first-place), Angelica Hernandez (three-way tie for fifth-place)

“We are so proud of these students and appreciate all the time and effort they put into preparing for a Meet like this,” said Dr. Judith Saxton, MPISD Director of Communication. “We also thank their sponsors for working with these students. These teachers go above and beyond their normal classroom responsibilities to make sure our students prepare for the Meet. You are all winners in our book!”