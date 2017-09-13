Pedestrian Killed In Gregg County Hit and Run

Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash Tuesday on CR-3652 in Gregg County, 5 miles southwest of Liberty City. Preliminary crash records indicate that the driver of a 1994 Mercury Topaz, identified as 37-yearold Michael Grant of Overton, was traveling south on CR-3652 at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CR-3652 and CR-3615, striking a pedestrian, identified as 34-yearold Lechell Scott of Kilgore, who was walking north on CR-3652. The driver fled the scene but was later found and subsequently arrested. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Carlson, his body was taken to Cunningham Funeral Home in Kilgore. Grant was booked into the Gregg County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.