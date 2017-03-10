PHS Advances To Bi-District

From Left, first row: Directors Amy Burrows and Jayna Shull Second row: Alec Finch, Abby Cannon, Hannah England, Ana Luna, Josephina Mata, Molly Law, Erica Cannon, Raden Phillips Third row: Rowan Burns, Robbie Turner, Will Elliot, Muchien Hang, Sonia Azcue, Shelby Wilson, Josh Nieto, Reagan Stone, Adryan McGuire, Axeel Rodriguez Not pictured: Courtney Scales

PHS ’Epic Proportions’ advances to Bi-District Competition

The Paris High School Theater Department cast of Epic Proportions competed in District 15 4A competition last week at Texarkana Junior College. The top three plays advance to the next level of competition.

Director Amy Burrows said, “This competition is famous for being highly competitive and regional and state qualifiers regularly advance.”

North Lamar placed first, Paris second, and Pleasant Grove third. Honorable Mention cast awards were earned by Shelby Wilson and Adryan McGuire. All Star Cast medals were awarded to Reagan Stone and Robbie Turner.

Director Amy Burrows said, “Both Paris and North Lamar advancing is a testament to the commitment to the arts of this community and of our school districts.”

PHS Theatre Directors Burrows and Jayna Shull encourage Paris fans to travel to Denison High School, 4200 TX 91, Denison, TX, Tuesday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m. to support their highly entertaining comedy Epic Proportions in its effort to advance to the next level.

Audience members must be seated by 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1 p.m. The theater is toward the back of the building. To see the first play in the competition, arrive by 11:30 a.m.