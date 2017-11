PHS Choir Students Earn Pre-Area Chairs

Paris High students (from left) Jake Freelen, Nick Leija, Nicholas Reed, Rhea Tabora, and Rowan Burns advance to Area Choir auditions on Saturday (Jan 13) at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Five Paris High School students earned chairs at the Pre-Area auditions on Tuesday (Dec 5) and advance to Area Choir auditions held Saturday (Jan 13) at Texas A&M-Commerce.

The following earned chairs: Rhea Tabora, 1st chair Alto 2; Rowan Burns, 2nd chair Soprano 2; Nicholas Reed, 2nd chair Tenor 1; Jake Freelen, 2nd chair Tenor 2; and Nick Leija, 3rd chair, Bass 1.

Melody Logan will assist Paris High School Choir Director Jan Blize, accompanist Dottie Billman, and vocal coach Grant Taylor.