Lions Club Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Tri-City Charter

PHS Football Players Visit Justiss Elementary

6 hours ago News, Paris News

PHS football players joined the student body in the Wildcat Pride Cheer.

Members of the Paris High School football team visited Justiss Elementary and participated in their weekly Friday Rise-Up Assembly with students and staff. They joined in songs and dances and led the students in the Wildcat Pride Cheer. They talked to Justiss students about the importance of “Respect.” Jordan Furtch said, “You have to give it to get it!” Zaccheus Ellis told the students, “You should treat people better than you want to be treated. Then, you are likely to be treated with respect in return.”

                                          

suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     