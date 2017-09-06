PHS Football Players Visit Justiss Elementary

PHS football players joined the student body in the Wildcat Pride Cheer.

Members of the Paris High School football team visited Justiss Elementary and participated in their weekly Friday Rise-Up Assembly with students and staff. They joined in songs and dances and led the students in the Wildcat Pride Cheer. They talked to Justiss students about the importance of “Respect.” Jordan Furtch said, “You have to give it to get it!” Zaccheus Ellis told the students, “You should treat people better than you want to be treated. Then, you are likely to be treated with respect in return.”