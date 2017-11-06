PHS Hosts SkillsUSA Fall Leadership Conference

SkillsUSA Texas District 5 chapters from high schools across the district took part in the Fall Leadership Conference on Nov. 1 at Paris High School. More than 200 students, educators, and sponsors attended the event. They were from Crandall, Denison, John Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Marshall, McKinney, Mt Vernon, North Lamar, Palestine, Paris, Pine Tree, Pittsburg, Rockwall-Heath, Sherman, Texas High, Tyler Career & Tech, Wylie East, and Wylie High.

Opening ceremonies, breakout sessions, and closing ceremonies were led by the District 5 student officers, including Paris High School senior Ceaira Gill. According to Sheila Hyde, District 5 Director, “The conference allows students to work on leadership and workplace skills. Although specific skill sets will change, the leadership piece today will always be needed.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of schools and communities working together. SkillsUSA strives to ensure students find success in college and the workplace. Students can become involved with SkillsUSA through their school’s CTE programs.