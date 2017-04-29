PHS seniors win regional essay contest

by Tim Taylor

The Regional Essay Contest announced four Paris High seniors as award winners. (from left) Makayla Brown, Rachel Young, and Matt Cochran placed in the annual Paris Junior College Creative Writing Awards. Brown won first place in Argumentative / Informative Essay, first in Short Story, third in Narrative Essay, and third in Researched Essay with Documentation. Young was second in Narrative Essay. Cochran was second in Argumentative / Informative Essay and second in Researched Essay with Documentation.

Meanwhile, Adryan McGuire (above) won third place in this year’s Earle North Parker Essay Contest sponsored by the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Air Force Association. This year’s AFA essay topic was New Long Range Strike Bomber – Is It Needed? The four seniors are students in Sandra Strom’s AP English class.