Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Shumate Banner
Hess-Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Free Money Check
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Morrell banner

PHS Seniors Win Regional Essay Contest

14 hours ago News, Paris News

PHS seniors win regional essay contest
by Tim Taylor

Paris1

The Regional Essay Contest announced four Paris High seniors as award winners. (from left) Makayla Brown, Rachel Young, and Matt Cochran placed in the annual Paris Junior College Creative Writing Awards. Brown won first place in Argumentative / Informative Essay, first in Short Story, third in Narrative Essay, and third in Researched Essay with Documentation. Young was second in Narrative Essay. Cochran was second in Argumentative / Informative Essay and second in Researched Essay with Documentation.

Paris2

Meanwhile, Adryan McGuire (above) won third place in this year’s Earle North Parker Essay Contest sponsored by the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Air Force Association. This year’s AFA essay topic was New Long Range Strike Bomber – Is It Needed? The four seniors are students in Sandra Strom’s AP English class.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     