PHS SkillsUSA Team Advances To State

The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home 17 gold, silver and bronze medals from the district five competition. The students competed in 12 different contests as individuals and teams. In the marine service competition, Maria Gonzalez won first, and Josh Rodgers won second. Willena Gaffney won first, and Quinsean Rollerson won second in motorcycle service.

Third place in diesel equipment technology was taken by Mason Ragsdale. Constance Bivens won third place in the prepared speech competition. In the nursing assisting competition Robert Parker, Shyann Parker, and Ceaira Gill won first, second and third. Maria Gonzalez won third place in related technical math. Grace Hamm placed third, and Marjorie Calderon took third in photography. Maria Gonzalez, Constance Bivens, and Alyssa Gilmore won third place in promotional bulletin board competition. Alyssa Gilmore, Evan De la Garza, and Megan Jameson won Best of Show in Engineering Related Technology Design Exhibit.

In mobile robotics technology, Ethan Fleming and Kira McFadden won second place. Amil Mitchell won first place in the medical assisting competition. Edith Gutierrez won second place in the medical math competition.